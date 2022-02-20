ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

SoftBank calls Credit Suisse subpoena a 'fishing expedition'

By Joel Rosenblatt
theedgemarkets.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSAN FRANCISCO (Feb 20): SoftBank Group Corp has urged a US judge to block Credit Suisse Group AG from conducting a "fishing expedition" in a simmering dispute over the collapse of Greensill Capital. Credit Suisse is seeking internal records from SoftBank as it prepares to file a lawsuit in...

www.theedgemarkets.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Reuters

Credit Suisse gets more cash in Greensill funds

ZURICH, Feb 14 (Reuters) - Credit Suisse (CSGN.S) has recovered more cash from the frozen supply chain finance funds linked to Greensill and has filed seven insurance claims in the matter so far, its asset management arm said on Monday. "Together with the cash that has already been distributed and...
MARKETS
Telegraph

The decline of Credit Suisse is an embarrassment for Switzerland

You've got to admire the top folk at Credit Suisse. They seem determined to liven up a country which celebrates its uneventfulness with at most a toot on the alpine horn. Credit Suisse has been transformed from one of Switzerland’s most staid institutions into a non-stop drama. Spying, racism...
BUSINESS
KEYT

Credit Suisse posts $2.2B loss to end ‘challenging year’

GENEVA (AP) — Credit Suisse has reported a fourth-quarter loss of $2.2 billion as the top-drawer Swiss bank wrapped up “a year of challenges” marked by bad bets on a hedge fund, set asides for legal costs, and accounting changes due to its acquisition of a U.S. investment bank over 20 years ago. Switzerland’s second-largest bank said revenue in the fourth quarter fell 12% to 4.6 billion francs, compared with a year earlier. The Zurich-based bank posted a pre-tax loss of 1.6 billion francs stemming in large part to goodwill linked to its acquisition of an investment bank in 2000.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Business
City
San Francisco, CA
San Francisco, CA
Business
Washington Post

The Wait for a Credit Suisse Revival Is Getting Longer

Credit Suisse’s trading update last month was bad. The final results for 2021 were worse. Investors already expect 2022 to be a spell of purgatory for the Swiss bank, but there will be growing concerns now about whether 2023 will be any better. Credit Suisse has now made losses...
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Softbank Group#Credit Suisse Group Ag#Softbank Group Corp#Greensill Capital#Swiss#English#Katerra Inc
Seekingalpha.com

Splunk jumps 9% as Credit Suisse calls it a 'unique asset,' M&A reports swirl

With Cisco (NASDAQ:CSCO) reportedly looking into acquiring Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK), Credit Suisse said the analytics company is a "unique asset" for a number of reasons "that are consistent with some of the most-iconic companies in the history of the software industry." Analyst Phil Winslow, who has an outperform rating and a...
STOCKS
Reuters

Credit Suisse self-flagellation is risky but right

LONDON, Feb 10 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Medieval Christians habitually whipped themselves to show penance. Credit Suisse (CSGN.S) Chief Executive Thomas Gottstein is practising his own form of self-flagellation after a torrid year . The challenge is to do so without leaving permanent scars on the $25 billion Swiss bank. The...
MARKETS
Miami Herald

Credit Suisse’s full response to Suisse Secrets investigation

In response to requests for comment by OCCRP, Süddeutsche Zeitung, the Miami Herald, the Guardian, and other media outlets, Credit Suisse sent the following official statement:. Credit Suisse strongly rejects the allegations and inferences about the bank’s purported business practices. The matters presented are predominantly historical, in some cases...
BUSINESS
NBC San Diego

Credit Suisse Ends Tumultuous Year With Big Loss as Litigation Costs Bite

LONDON — Credit Suisse on Thursday announced that it swung to a loss in 2021, after a tumultuous year led to a significant increase in litigation provisions. The Swiss lender posted a full-year net loss of 1.57 billion Swiss francs ($1.7 billion), well below expectations of a 377.95 million Swiss franc loss, according to Refinitiv. The bank reported a fourth quarter net loss attributable to shareholders of 2.01 billion Swiss francs. Analysts had expected a profit of 25.73 million Swiss francs.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Fishing
NewsBreak
Credit Suisse
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Germany
Place
Tokyo, JP
AFP

Investigation claims Credit Suisse handled dirty money

Credit Suisse handled billions of dollars in dirty money for decades, an international media investigation based on a massive data leak claimed on Sunday, in the latest setback for Switzerland's second-largest bank. The bank held more than $8 billion (seven billion euros) in accounts of criminals, dictators and human rights abusers, among others, according to the investigation by a group comprising dozens of media organisations. Credit Suisse rejected the "allegations and insinuations", saying in a statement that many of the issues raised were historical, some dating back more than 70 years. According to the Organized Crime and Corruption Reporting Project (OCCRP), a non-profit journalism group, the "Suisse Secrets" investigation began when an anonymous source shared bank data with German newspaper Suddeutsche Zeitung more than a year ago.
PERSONAL FINANCE
Seekingalpha.com

Volaris rallies after Credit Suisse calls out 'best-in-class' execution

Volaris (VLRS +3.5%) moved higher on Wednesday after Credit Suisse upgraded the Latin American carrier to an Outperform rating after having it slotted at Neutral. The firm pointed to operational performance with Volaris (NYSE:VLRS) that sets it apart from sector peers. Analyst Alejandro Zamacona's breakdown on VLRS: "Since our initiation,...
STOCKS
Kansas City Star

Credit Suisse’s List of Inflation-Boosted Stocks

With inflation soaring 7.5% for the 12 months through January, you might be wondering which stocks might benefit. The last 12 months have been a good time for stocks that benefit from inflation, according to Credit Suisse. “Over the past year, inflation sensitive stocks have delivered superior returns relative to...
STOCKS
AFP

Elon Musk probed in US over stock trades: report

US market regulators are probing whether Tesla boss Elon Musk and his brother violated insider trading rules in connection with whopping share sales last year, the Wall Street Journal reported Thursday. The probe is looking into whether Elon Musk told his brother, also a member of the Tesla board of directors, that he would post the tweet and whether Kimbal Musk then traded, the Journal reported.  
STOCKS
TechSpot

Elon Musk loses his status as the only person worth over $200 billion

What just happened? Elon Musk might still be the world’s richest individual, but there’s one title he’s just lost: the Tesla boss is no longer the only person with a fortune over $200 billion. Musk is still worth around $199 billion, which is impressive for someone whose value dropped $140 billion in just four months.
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy