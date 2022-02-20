ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Kings' Phillip Danault: Notches helper in win

CBS Sports
 4 days ago

Danault logged an assist and two shots on goal in Saturday's 5-3 win over the Coyotes. Danault...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Sports

Ducks' Trevor Zegras: Supplies helper in shootout win

Zegras logged an assist, three hits and a plus-2 rating in Tuesday's 4-3 shootout win over the Sharks. Zegras set up the first of Rickard Rakell's two tallies in the contest. Both forward also scored in the shootout to help the Ducks secure the win. In his last three outings, Zegras has a goal and five helpers. The 20-year-old center is up to 39 points, 104 shots on net, 34 PIM, 28 hits and a minus-11 rating in 47 appearances, and he's showing no signs of slowing down on offense.
NHL
CBS Sports

Canucks' Quinn Hughes: Provides helper in win

Hughes notched an assist and five shots on goal in Monday's 5-2 win over the Kraken. Hughes set up Vasili Podkolzin for what was the game-winning goal at 16:41 of the second period. In three games since coming off of the COVID-19 list, Hughes has two goals and three assists -- he hasn't missed a beat. The star defenseman is up to 39 points, 97 shots on net, 22 PIM and a plus-9 rating in 48 contests.
NHL
CBS Sports

Bruins' Taylor Hall: Three helpers in Monday's win

Hall picked up three assists, one on the power play, in Monday's 5-1 win over the Avalanche. The 30-year-old took advantage of what is likely to be his final game on Boston's top line alongside David Pastrnak and Patrice Bergeron while Brad Marchand (suspension) is unavailable. Hall has been streaky during his first full season with Boston, but since the beginning of January he's racked up six goals and 22 points through 24 games.
NHL
CBS Sports

Kings' Mikey Anderson: Gets on scoresheet with helper

Anderson notched an assist, five hits and two blocked shots in Wednesday's 3-2 win over the Coyotes. Anderson set up a Blake Lizotte goal in the second period. The assist ended Anderson's five-game point drought. The 22-year-old defenseman doesn't add much on offense -- he has six points with 50 shots on net, 60 blocked shots and 114 hits in 48 appearances this season. He'll continue to be the more defensive half of a pairing with Drew Doughty.
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Phillip Danault
CBS Sports

Wild's Mats Zuccarello: Likely to play Thursday

Zuccarello (upper body) is expected to play Thursday versus the Maple Leafs, Sarah McLellan of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports. Zuccarello missed Tuesday's game versus the Senators due to the injury, but it doesn't sound like a long-term issue. Fantasy managers will want to double-check on Zuccarello's status ahead of Thursday's contest. If he is able to return, he'll likely play on the top line with power-play time.
NHL
CBS Sports

Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon: Ruled out Wednesday

MacKinnon was ruled out of Wednesday's game against Detroit due to a lower-body injury, Peter Baugh of The Athletic reports. MacKinnon has averaged 20:42 of ice time -- 3:22 during the power play -- and tallied five points over the last five games. J.T. Compher is likely to see an expanded role in MacKinnon's absence. The 26-year-old's status will be updated once a timeline for recovery is released.
NHL
CBS Sports

Capitals' Nicklas Backstrom: Dealing with personal matter

Backstrom was excused from practice Tuesday due to a personal issue, Samantha Pell of The Washington Post reports. The team didn't provide any sort of update regarding Bcakstrom's availability against the Rangers on Thursday, so for now he should probably be considered questionable at best. The veteran center has been struggling of late with just one goal and zero assists in his last five contests while putting just eight shots on net. If Backstrom does miss any significant time, Lars Eller should be expected to replace him on the second line.
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pim
CBS Sports

Sabres' Kyle Okposo: Not expected to play Wednesday

Okposo is dealing with an illness and is not expected to participate in Wednesday's game against Montreal, Mike Harrington of The Buffalo News reports. Okposo has averaged 16:22 of ice time -- 1:42 during the power play -- and lit the lamp five times over the last nine games. Coach Don Granato said Okposo is not entirely ruled out for Wednesday, but the team is expecting to go without him versus Montreal.
NHL
CBS Sports

Trail Blazers' Jusuf Nurkic: Out at least four weeks

The Trail Blazers announced Wednesday that Nurkic will miss at least four weeks due to left foot plantar fasciitis. Nurkic's expected absence through the end of March is a major blow to the Trail Blazers, who currently occupy the last play-in spot in the Western Conference. During Portland's four-game winning streak leading into the All-Star break, Nurkic had been playing his best basketball of the season, posting averages of 21.5 points, 14.0 rebounds and 4.3 assists in 32.5 minutes per contest during that stretch. While Nurkic is sidelined, Trendon Watford -- who was recently upgraded from a two-way deal to a standard NBA contract -- and 10-day signee Drew Eubanks are expected to cover most of the minutes at center. Portland may also look to the open market to add depth in the frontcourt.
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy