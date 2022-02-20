ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Kings' Viktor Arvidsson: Point streak up to four games

Arvidsson logged an assist and five shots on goal in Saturday's 5-3 win over...

Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon: Point streak at five games

MacKinnon scored a power-play goal in Monday's 5-1 loss to the Bruins. He spoiled Jeremy Swayman's shutout bid midway through the second period, but it was about the only bright spot for the Avalanche on the afternoon. MacKinnon extended his point streak to five games with the tally, and over his last 12 contests he's posted six goals and 13 points.
NHL
Panthers' Sam Reinhart: Streak at seven games, 12 points

Reinhart notched a power-play goal, an assist and five shots in Tuesday's 6-4 loss to the Predators. Reinhart opened the scoring in the first period and helped Radko Gudas restore Florida's one-goal advantage in the second, but the persistent Predators were able to stage a comeback and hand Florida a rare loss on home ice. The former Sabre has been flashing the offensive skills that prompted Buffalo to select him second overall back in 2014, as Reinhart has six goals and six assists during his seven-game point streak.
NHL
Lightning's Brayden Point: Five-game, six-point streak

Point extended his current point streak to five games with a goal in a 5-3 win over Edmonton on Wednesday. He has three goals and three assists in those five games, and 25 points (19 goals, 16 assists) in 36 games. More importantly, the Lightning has gone 4-1 during his streak. And while the wins came against the Sharks, Coyotes, Devils and Oilers, the Bolts are pretty much unstoppable in the East.
NHL
Oilers' Zach Hyman: Point streak at five games

Hyman scored a goal on two shots and added an assist in Wednesday's 5-3 loss to the Lightning. Hyman extended his point streak to five games, and three of those have been multi-point efforts. The winger tallied in the second period and helped out on a Connor McDavid goal in the third. Hyman's recent surge has lifted his season totals to 19 goals, 35 points, 116 shots on net, 52 hits and 24 PIM in 45 outings. He's hot and in a coveted top-six role, so fantasy managers should feel confident activating the 29-year-old whenever the Oilers play.
NHL
Viktor Arvidsson
Arvidsson scores twice in Kings' 3-2 win over Coyotes

GLENDALE, Ariz. -- Viktor Arvidsson scored his second goal of the game with 3:39 remaining to give the Los Angeles Kings a 3-2 victory over the Arizona Coyotes on Wednesday night. The Kings have won five straight road games and are 7-0-2 in their past nine, with the last two...
NHL
Wild's Mats Zuccarello: Likely to play Thursday

Zuccarello (upper body) is expected to play Thursday versus the Maple Leafs, Sarah McLellan of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports. Zuccarello missed Tuesday's game versus the Senators due to the injury, but it doesn't sound like a long-term issue. Fantasy managers will want to double-check on Zuccarello's status ahead of Thursday's contest. If he is able to return, he'll likely play on the top line with power-play time.
NHL
Trojans wrap up regular season with ten-game win streak

The Southeast of Saline boys basketball team wrapped up their regular season in style with a 50-36 win over the Republic County Buffaloes, and will head into the sub-state tournament with an overall record of 17-3. The Trojans completed their first undefeated league season in over a decade, securing the...
SALINA, KS
Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon: Ruled out Wednesday

MacKinnon was ruled out of Wednesday's game against Detroit due to a lower-body injury, Peter Baugh of The Athletic reports. MacKinnon has averaged 20:42 of ice time -- 3:22 during the power play -- and tallied five points over the last five games. J.T. Compher is likely to see an expanded role in MacKinnon's absence. The 26-year-old's status will be updated once a timeline for recovery is released.
NHL
Maryland halts four-game losing streak to Penn State

COLLEGE PARK, Md. - Fatts Russell scored eight of his 18 points at the free-throw line with less than a minute to play and Maryland held off Penn State 67-61 on Monday night. Maryland (13-14, 5-11 Big Ten Conference) didn’t have a basket in the last 6:20 of the game and didn’t score until Russell made the first of two free throws with 53 seconds remaining to put the Terps up 60-53. Sam Sessoms and Myles Dread both made 3-pointers to twice get Penn State (11-13, 6-10) within four points, but Russell sank 7 of 8 free throws in the final 40 seconds to preserve the win.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Sabres' Kyle Okposo: Not expected to play Wednesday

Okposo is dealing with an illness and is not expected to participate in Wednesday's game against Montreal, Mike Harrington of The Buffalo News reports. Okposo has averaged 16:22 of ice time -- 1:42 during the power play -- and lit the lamp five times over the last nine games. Coach Don Granato said Okposo is not entirely ruled out for Wednesday, but the team is expecting to go without him versus Montreal.
NHL
Trail Blazers' Jusuf Nurkic: Out at least four weeks

The Trail Blazers announced Wednesday that Nurkic will miss at least four weeks due to left foot plantar fasciitis. Nurkic's expected absence through the end of March is a major blow to the Trail Blazers, who currently occupy the last play-in spot in the Western Conference. During Portland's four-game winning streak leading into the All-Star break, Nurkic had been playing his best basketball of the season, posting averages of 21.5 points, 14.0 rebounds and 4.3 assists in 32.5 minutes per contest during that stretch. While Nurkic is sidelined, Trendon Watford -- who was recently upgraded from a two-way deal to a standard NBA contract -- and 10-day signee Drew Eubanks are expected to cover most of the minutes at center. Portland may also look to the open market to add depth in the frontcourt.
NBA

