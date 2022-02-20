ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Kings' Trevor Moore: Nets equalizer Saturday

CBS Sports
 4 days ago

Moore scored a goal on seven shots and added two PIM in Saturday's 5-3 win over the Coyotes....

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

CBS Sports

Bruins' Jeremy Swayman: In net Saturday

Swayman will start Saturday's game in San Jose, Kevin Paul Dumont of The Boston Globe reports. Linus Ullmark will be between the pipes for Thurday's game in Seattle. Swayman has been brick-wall-like recently, turning in a sparkling .968 save percentage and stingy 0.97 GAA over a 3-0-1 stretch. The Sharks, meanwhile, currently sit 25th with an average of 2.66 goals for this season.
NHL
CBS Sports

Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon: Ruled out Wednesday

MacKinnon was ruled out of Wednesday's game against Detroit due to a lower-body injury, Peter Baugh of The Athletic reports. MacKinnon has averaged 20:42 of ice time -- 3:22 during the power play -- and tallied five points over the last five games. J.T. Compher is likely to see an expanded role in MacKinnon's absence. The 26-year-old's status will be updated once a timeline for recovery is released.
NHL
CBS Sports

Capitals' Nicklas Backstrom: Dealing with personal matter

Backstrom was excused from practice Tuesday due to a personal issue, Samantha Pell of The Washington Post reports. The team didn't provide any sort of update regarding Bcakstrom's availability against the Rangers on Thursday, so for now he should probably be considered questionable at best. The veteran center has been struggling of late with just one goal and zero assists in his last five contests while putting just eight shots on net. If Backstrom does miss any significant time, Lars Eller should be expected to replace him on the second line.
NHL
CBS Sports

Wild's Mats Zuccarello: Not playing Tuesday

Zuccarello (undisclosed) will not play Tuesday against Ottawa, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports. Zuccarello was a late scratch Tuesday and it's currently unclear why he's not available. The veteran winger has 52 points, including 19 on the man advantage, with a plus-19 rating this season. With Zuccarello out, Nico Sturm will slide into the lineup.
NHL
The Spun

Bucs Super Bowl Champion Announces Retirement At 25

On Tuesday afternoon, a linebacker on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers announced his retirement from the NFL. In a lengthy message posted to his social media channels, former Wisconsin standout Jack Cichy announced his retirement from the league. Just 25 years old, Cichy has battled numerous knee injuries during the course of his career.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Adam Silver drops truth bomb amid Knicks’ decision to bench Kemba Walker for rest of season

Kemba Walker and the New York Knicks made headlines again on Wednesday after it was revealed that both camps had come to a decision to bench the veteran point guard for the rest of the season. While Walker did have a noteworthy stretch earlier in the season, this decision comes as no surprise considering how the 31-year-old just doesn’t fit into the Knicks’ current plans.
NBA
CBS Sports

Pacers' Malcolm Brogdon: Expects to play Friday

Brogdon (Achilles) said Wednesday that he expects to play in Friday's matchup against Oklahoma City, James Boyd of The Indianapolis Star reports. Brogdon missed significant time prior to the All-Star break and has appeared in just three games since Dec. 15. However, he participated in practice Wednesday and said afterward that he'd be able to suit up if the team's matchup against the Thunder was held Wednesday. While the Pacers will presumably see how Brogdon fares in the coming days before officially determining his status for Friday's game, he's trending in the right direction ahead of the second half of the season.
NBA
CBS Sports

Rockies' Zach Lee: Lands with Rockies

Lee signed a minor-league contract with the Rockies on Feb. 9. A first-round pick of the Dodgers in 2010, Lee reached the big leagues for the first time in 2015, making one start for Los Angeles. Since then, the 30-year-old right-hander's only MLB action came with the Padres in 2017, when he made three appearances (one start) and covered eight innings. Lee split time between the Reds and Diamondbacks organizations this past season, pitching for two Triple-A teams and amassing a 6.25 ERA and 1.61 WHIP across 80.2 innings. He'll likely serve as a swingman for the Triple-A Albuquerque pitching staff in 2022.
MLB
CBS Sports

Coach K's farewell tour: Tony Bennett honors Mike Krzyzewski before Duke's dramatic win over Virginia

Virginia coach Tony Bennett offered a classy tribute to retiring Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski on Wednesday night before the Cavaliers hosted the No. 9 Blue Devils. It marked Krzyzewski's final trip to UVA as Duke's coach, and his Blue Devils won the game 65-61 to avenge an earlier home loss to the Cavaliers. Before the game, Bennett presented Krzyzewski with a commemorative plaque. He also took a microphone and expressed his gratitude to Coach K as the crowd at John Paul Jones Arena offered warm applause.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Kyle Rittenhouse Announces He Is Suing LeBron James

A few months ago, Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James mocked Kyle Rittenhouse for crying when he took the stand during his murder trial. “What tears????? I didn’t see one,” James tweeted in November. “Man knock it off! That boy ate some lemon heads before walking into court.”
NBA
CBS Sports

Trail Blazers' Jusuf Nurkic: Out at least four weeks

The Trail Blazers announced Wednesday that Nurkic will miss at least four weeks due to left foot plantar fasciitis. Nurkic's expected absence through the end of March is a major blow to the Trail Blazers, who currently occupy the last play-in spot in the Western Conference. During Portland's four-game winning streak leading into the All-Star break, Nurkic had been playing his best basketball of the season, posting averages of 21.5 points, 14.0 rebounds and 4.3 assists in 32.5 minutes per contest during that stretch. While Nurkic is sidelined, Trendon Watford -- who was recently upgraded from a two-way deal to a standard NBA contract -- and 10-day signee Drew Eubanks are expected to cover most of the minutes at center. Portland may also look to the open market to add depth in the frontcourt.
NBA

