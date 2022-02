RALEIGH — Tommy White pledged to play for North Carolina State in 2018 and his reputation as a power hitter preceded him. It took him one game to live up to it. The freshman first baseman homered five times in the Wolfpack’s three-game sweep of Evansville. The first of his three in Friday’s 24-6 win came on the second pitch of his first at-bat. His grand slam highlighted Saturday’s 6-4 win, and he went deep again in Sunday’s 7-0 win.

RALEIGH, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO