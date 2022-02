Most of my ideas come from dreams. I have some crazy dreams. I keep a journal next to my bed, so whenever I have a dream, I write it down immediately, because I don’t want to forget it. After that, I revisit it maybe days or weeks later, to see it and read it and see if it inspires me to do more. Sometimes it does, sometimes it doesn’t. And when it does, I really meditate on it. I turn it over and over in my mind, and I figure out, why do I want to tell the story? Is there something there that I can deliver, that allows me to deliver a faith-based message, and if so, what is that story?

