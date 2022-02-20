ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Victoria, TX

‘Celebrating the Art of Black History’ event showcases local students’ artistic abilities

By Adam Seibel
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29zvnn_0eJpXW6U00

VICTORIA, Texas – Cherylnn Shelton is a teacher at Stroman Middle School and wanted to host an event that engaged the youth and showcase their artistic abilities. So Saturday afternoon at the First United Methodist Church she hosted her event, ‘Celebrating the Art of Black History, Influential African American Leaders Program’, which showcased a variety of performances and speakers.

Some of today’s performers say that this event was a success and they were happy to help a beloved teacher.

“It was really good because we got to present ourselves for Miss Shelton, and we got to help her because she really needed the help….and represented Harriett Tubman, Wading in the Water,” says Yahira Hall, a student at Stroman who did a few dance performances at today’s event.

“We basically represented all the black people that helped us get here today,” says Treasia Scott, a student at Stroman who performed a dance.

Between the dance performances, the artwork that highlighted black history, and the speakers, Miss Shelton hopes this event resonates with her students.

“Trying to keep them off the street as much as I can, and let them get involved in stuff they like to do and they like to draw,” says Miss Shelton.

Kiarah Little and Tatiannah Tilley are also Stroman Middle School students who performed dances and songs at today’s event and feel that Black History Month is a time to celebrate.

“I really think it’s for our freedom, it’s like for even being here, it’s for our rights to do stuff, our rights to even be here and even celebrate Black History Month,” says Kiarah Little, who performed a dance and sang.

“It’s like for us to be represented and us to love each other and be here,” says Tatiannah Tilley who performed a dance.

Event organizer, Miss Shelton, says that she hopes to continue to do events like these geared towards the youth to help them to learn, grow, and to express themselves.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CROSSROADS TODAY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Art, TX
Local
Texas Society
Local
Texas Entertainment
State
Texas State
Victoria, TX
Entertainment
City
Happy, TX
Victoria, TX
Society
City
Victoria, TX
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

Victoria ISD Education Foundation receives single largest gift in Foundation History

  VICTORIA, Texas – Pearson Legal awarded Victoria ISD Education Foundation with the single largest gift in Foundation history, totaling $200,000. This award is the single largest gift ever that San Antonio-based Pearson Legal, P.C. has given the district. Robin Harkey, executive director of the Foundation, released the following statement “This tremendous contribution represents a beacon of light that will...
VICTORIA, TX
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

Innovation Collective works with community to bring out the best in Victoria

A message from Karissa Winters, the Victoria community lead for Innovation Collective. Victorians with entrepreneurial ambitions often feel like they need to move somewhere else to make their dreams a reality. I grew up here myself, but I moved away because there was no clear pathway for me. Now, as a community lead with Innovation Collective, I’ve returned to Victoria with the goal of helping give residents the tools they need to succeed.
VICTORIA, TX
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

Victoria, TX
1K+
Followers
786
Post
264K+
Views
ABOUT

Crossroads Today provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for Victoria and Southeastern Texas.

 http://www.crossroadstoday.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy