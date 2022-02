In March, juniors in Kentucky’s public high schools will take the ACT as part of the state’s academic accountability and equity efforts. “Many colleges use a student’s ACT score to help make decisions about admissions and financial aid,” Gov. Andy Beshear said. “Each year, Kentucky provides its public high school juniors an opportunity to take the ACT exam at no cost. This test can give them a sense of how prepared they are for education after high school should they choose to go that route. I urge students to take full advantage of this free offering and do their best when they get this chance in March.”

KENTUCKY STATE ・ 7 DAYS AGO