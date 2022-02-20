ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

The Batman premieres new trailer featuring Robert Pattinson, Colin Farrell and Zoe Kravitz during NBA All-Star Game weekend

By Mark Mcgreal For Dailymail.Com
 4 days ago

A new trailer for the much-anticipated movie The Batman came out during the NBA All-Star Game weekend on Saturday.

The trailer played during a commercial break with broadcaster Kevin Harlan introducing the new clip.

The video originally showed the outside of the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland with everything proceeding normally.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jHxk6_0eJpVWkO00
Another trailer: A new trailer for the much-anticipated movie The Batman, starring Robert Pattinson as the caped crusader, came out during the NBA All-Star Game on Saturday
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZdnQq_0eJpVWkO00
Introduction: Kevin Harlan introduced the clip and said 'Hold up, is that the bat signal?' he asks. 'I think the Batman is on the roof. Man, I can't believe what I'm seeing.'

'Well the fun is just getting started on a chilly February night here–,' the well-known sports anchor cut off his statement as the screen began to flash and read 'unmask the truth.'

'Woah, you guys getting this in the truck?' Harlan asked. 'Something's happening outside.'

The trailer begins to play, and a superimposed bat signal on the video appears.

'Hold up, is that the bat signal?' he asks. 'I think the Batman is on the roof. Man, I can't believe what I'm seeing.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03QtX0_0eJpVWkO00
 Catwoman: The trailer gave fans another glimpse at Zoe Kravitz's Catwoman
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ebIIc_0eJpVWkO00
Suited up: Kravitz is seen rocking the villain's signature catsuit
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JbosE_0eJpVWkO00
Tension: Near the end of the clip, Catwoman asks the Caped Crusader who he is underneath the mask and if he's all scarred up to which the legendary superhero replies 'Yes.'

The trailer then began in earnest, taking up the entirety of the screen.

The clip shows quite a few action sequences before cutting to Zoë Kravitz's Catwoman, Colin Farrell's Penguin and other character's all saying the word 'vengeance.'

Andy Serkis, who plays Bruce Wayne's trusted butler Alfred, then says, 'You're becoming quite the celebrity,' to Robert Pattinson's Bruce Wayne, making him snicker.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LRSqz_0eJpVWkO00
Vengeance: The clip shows quite a few action sequences before cutting to Zoë Kravitz's Catwoman, Colin Farrell's Penguin and other character's all saying the word 'vengeance'
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4c50YA_0eJpVWkO00
Faithful companion: Andy Serkis, who plays Bruce Wayne's trust butler Alfred, then says 'You're becoming quite the celebrity,' to Robert Pattinson's Bruce Wayne, making him snicker
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kTJTS_0eJpVWkO00
Getting a close-up look: Fans then get a close up look of Farrell as Oswald Cobblepot. He stands, looking down at someone and says, 'Boy you're everything they say, ain't you?'

Fans then get a close up look of Farrell as Oswald Cobblepot.

He stands, looking down at someone and says, 'Boy you're everything they say, ain't you?'

Batman then levitates upward using a grappling hook before the clips cuts to Catwoman asking him, 'Don't you ever just say hello?'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1S1gt6_0eJpVWkO00
Transformation: A shirtless Pattinson puts on his costume
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EOems_0eJpVWkO00
Recognizable clip: The trailer shows quite a few of the same clips as previous iterations did including the Batmobile flying through a huge fireball while chasing the Penguin's car

The trailer shows quite a few of the same clips as previous iterations did including the Batmobile flying through a huge fireball while chasing the Penguin's car and other shots of Batman generally beating up on Gotham's criminal underworld.

Near the end of the clip, Catwoman asks the Caped Crusader who he is underneath the mask and if he's all scarred up to which the legendary superhero replies 'Yes.'

The Batman, helmed by Cloverfield director Matt Reeves, is set for a theatrical release on March 4.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0l3rL2_0eJpVWkO00
Coming soon: The Batman, helmed by Cloverfield director Matt Reeves, is set for a theatrical release on March 4

