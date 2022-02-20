Push to add tower guards in ‘Dawn to Dusk’ program

A “flying boat” may sound like an oxymoron, but a certain Swiss start-up is ready to prove otherwise. The Jet ZeroEmission is launching what it claims will be the world’s first hydrogen-powered flying boat next year in Dubai. The startup has partnered with Zenith Marine and DWYN to build the new zero-emissions vessel, which has been fittingly christened the Jet. With a futuristic, spaceship-like silhouette, the yacht will measure roughly 33 feet from tip to tail and is designed to carry up to 12 passengers and a captain. As its moniker suggests, it can soar like a jet, too. That’s all thanks to...

