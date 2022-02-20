Push to add tower guards in ‘Dawn to Dusk’ program
Discussions are ongoing if Ocean Safety should become their own department and have control over their budget and requests for things like safety equipment.
Discussions are ongoing if Ocean Safety should become their own department and have control over their budget and requests for things like safety equipment.
We're the news team that is Working for Hawaii. KHON2.com has the latest Hawaii news, weather, sports and video.https://www.khon2.com
Comments / 0