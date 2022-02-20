Olympians try to inspire youth at Titletown Winter Games

ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WFRV) – Every Olympic athlete once started as a beginner.

2022 Team USA Olympic lugers Zachary DiGregorio and Ashley Farquharson are no exceptions. They were in Titletown on Saturday at a Winter Games event geared towards kids.

“It’s cool to be here and be able to give back because that was me in the past,” said Farquharson.

“I remember when I was 10 years old doing the exact same thing and it’s nice to see the next generation in it,” said DiGregorio.

Titletown teamed up with U.S. Venture Inc. to put on the Winter Games. U.S. Venture is a sponsor for Team USA luge which is why some of the Olympic athletes were able to attend this event.

The goal for the event is to introduce to and get kids excited about winter sports, which aren’t necessarily mainstream in the United States.

Harley Mackintosh visited Titletown on Saturday from Madison with his family. He had the opportunity to try out luge for the first time ever and said it was inspiring to get to meet the Olympic athletes.

The Winter Games in Titletown featured luge, figure skating, curling, biathlon, and ski jumping. The event also featured an “Opening Ceremony” where kids paraded from one side of Titletown to the other waving American flags.

“I got into the sport through an event like this and we need to keep getting kids into the sport of luge and this is how we do it,” said DiGregorio.

