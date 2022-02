NEW BEDFORD — There's a new member of the Taunton High School 1,000-point scorers' club, and his name is Trent Santos. Needing 29 points to meet the mark heading into Monday afternoon's game against New Bedford, the star senior did just that, reaching the major milestone a little over halfway through the fourth quarter as he hit a deep jumper for three, with his teammates quickly storming the court in celebration.

NEW BEDFORD, MA ・ 14 HOURS AGO