The era of the mandated face mask is finally coming to a close, it seems, in every U.S. state, with one notable exception. The island state of Hawaii will stand pat on its masking requirements despite massive decreases in cases and hospitalizations since the omicron surge a few months ago. In addition to vaccine mandates to enter businesses, Hawaii will continue requiring masks indoors, even as other liberal states like California, New Mexico, and Nevada ditch the masks for now.

HAWAII STATE ・ 2 HOURS AGO