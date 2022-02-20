ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Kings' Adrian Kempe: Another two-goal game

CBS Sports
 4 days ago

Kempe scored twice on five shots, dished an assist and added two hits in Saturday's 5-3 win...

OCRegister

Kings’ Adrian Kempe provides the ‘juice’ during recent surge

The Kings will roll into a rematch with the Arizona Coyotes on Wednesday night backed by the momentum of a pair of come-from-behind victories. They scored three times on the power play and got no shortage of sustenance from the man they call “Juice,” forward Adrian Kempe in those wins. Kempe had four goals and five points in back-to-back wins in Vegas on Friday and Arizona on Saturday, including the overtime game-winner against the Golden Knights.
NHL
CBS Sports

Panthers' Jonathan Huberdeau: Another two-assist game

Huberdeau had two assists -- one on the power play -- in Tuesday's 6-4 loss to the Predators. Huberdeau dished out exactly two assists for the fourth consecutive game, extending his point streak to eight games overall. The hot streak has pushed Huberdeau into the league points lead with 72 in 51 appearances.
NHL
CBS Sports

Kings' Cal Petersen: In goal again Wednesday

Petersen will guard the road goal Wednesday versus the Coyotes, Zach Dooley of the Kings' official site reports. Petersen and Jonathan Quick had alternated starts in the last 15 games, but this will be the former's second straight appearance. In his last time out, Petersen made 20 saves on 23 shots to beat the Coyotes. Fantasy managers will hope he's a little sharper than that Wednesday against one of the weakest offenses in the league.
NHL
CBS Sports

Wild's Mats Zuccarello: Likely to play Thursday

Zuccarello (upper body) is expected to play Thursday versus the Maple Leafs, Sarah McLellan of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports. Zuccarello missed Tuesday's game versus the Senators due to the injury, but it doesn't sound like a long-term issue. Fantasy managers will want to double-check on Zuccarello's status ahead of Thursday's contest. If he is able to return, he'll likely play on the top line with power-play time.
NHL
CBS Sports

Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon: Ruled out Wednesday

MacKinnon was ruled out of Wednesday's game against Detroit due to a lower-body injury, Peter Baugh of The Athletic reports. MacKinnon has averaged 20:42 of ice time -- 3:22 during the power play -- and tallied five points over the last five games. J.T. Compher is likely to see an expanded role in MacKinnon's absence. The 26-year-old's status will be updated once a timeline for recovery is released.
NHL
CBS Sports

Capitals' Nicklas Backstrom: Dealing with personal matter

Backstrom was excused from practice Tuesday due to a personal issue, Samantha Pell of The Washington Post reports. The team didn't provide any sort of update regarding Bcakstrom's availability against the Rangers on Thursday, so for now he should probably be considered questionable at best. The veteran center has been struggling of late with just one goal and zero assists in his last five contests while putting just eight shots on net. If Backstrom does miss any significant time, Lars Eller should be expected to replace him on the second line.
NHL
CBS Sports

Trail Blazers' Jusuf Nurkic: Out at least four weeks

The Trail Blazers announced Wednesday that Nurkic will miss at least four weeks due to left foot plantar fasciitis. Nurkic's expected absence through the end of March is a major blow to the Trail Blazers, who currently occupy the last play-in spot in the Western Conference. During Portland's four-game winning streak leading into the All-Star break, Nurkic had been playing his best basketball of the season, posting averages of 21.5 points, 14.0 rebounds and 4.3 assists in 32.5 minutes per contest during that stretch. While Nurkic is sidelined, Trendon Watford -- who was recently upgraded from a two-way deal to a standard NBA contract -- and 10-day signee Drew Eubanks are expected to cover most of the minutes at center. Portland may also look to the open market to add depth in the frontcourt.
NBA
CBS Sports

Cavaliers' Lauri Markkanen: Likely returning Thursday

Markkanen (ankle) is probable for Thursday's game against the Pistons. Markkanen practiced Wednesday, and things went well enough for him to intend to suit up for the first game out of the All-Star break. A sprained right ankle has kept him sidelined since late January. He'll presumably be eased back into his full role, and the Cavs have some flexibility with how well Kevin Love has been playing. In his 10 healthy January games, Markkanen averaged 14.6 points, 5.5 rebounds and 1.8 assists in 32.9 minutes.
NBA

