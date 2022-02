The Carnegie will welcome patrons and artists back into its galleries on March 11 with two new exhibitions. The first is “A Thought is a River,” a group exhibition of artists from the Greater Cincinnati and Louisville areas. These two locations are connected by the Ohio River. Much as that body of water meanders and creates tangential paths, the works in this exhibition become locations between related ideas, materials, aesthetics or experiences. The “river” is a poetic launching point to draw connections and create conversations within a diverse and at times divergent group of art and artists.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 13 HOURS AGO