Beyond the current use cases that encompass fan engagement, the ALPINE token will also be used as a donation currency in the near future. The Binance exchange, the world’s largest digital currency trading platform has announced the sale of the Alpine F1® Team Fan Token (ALPINE) as the 27th project to be hosted on the exchange’s Launchpad. According to an official announcement from Binance, the token sale will follow the exchange’s established format for related sales and will begin with the preparation period that is marked by the recording of the user’s Binance Coin (BNB) balances starting today.

MARKETS ・ 7 DAYS AGO