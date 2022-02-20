ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Murrysville, PA

After Hours Cinema

murrysville.com
 4 days ago

After Hours Cinema - Ep22 – Sound of Horror (1966) After Hours Cinema is a...

www.murrysville.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Romesentinel.com

‘A Hero’ to screen at Cinema Capitol

Cinema Capitol, 230 W. Dominick St., will present “A Hero” from Friday, Feb. 11, through Monday, Feb. 14. In the movie, Rahim (Amir Jadidi) is imprisoned because of a debt he was unable to repay. During a two-day leave, he tries to convince his creditor (Mohsen Tanabandeh) to withdraw his complaint against the payment of part of the sum. But things don’t go as planned.
MOVIES
Eureka Times-Standard

Cinema showcase

After a two-year hiatus, the “Student Filmmaker’s Showcase” is back on campus at Cal Poly Humboldt in Arcata at 7 p.m. in the Van Duzer Theatre on March 3. Film Professor Ann Alter says, “Filmmakers create cinematic stories to share them with others. Seeing one’s film with an audience is what it’s all about. Films are meant to be seen together, in a dark theater with a community of people who laugh, cry, gasp, shout out loud and react to the films with a range of emotions.”
ARCATA, CA
loudersound.com

Mark Lanegan dead at 57

Screaming Trees singer and solo artist Mark Lanegan has died aged 57. The news was confirmed by a post on his social media pages. The post read: "Our beloved friend Mark Lanegan passed away this morning at his home in Killarney, Ireland. "A beloved singer, songwriter, author and musician he...
MUSIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Murrysville, PA
Entertainment
Local
Pennsylvania Entertainment
City
Murrysville, PA
Popculture

Netflix Cancels Fan-Favorite Sci-Fi Series After 2 Seasons

Another Life is not getting another life. The Netflix science fiction series was canceled after two seasons, star Katee Sackhoff confirmed Monday. The show was created by Aaron Martin and centered on a group of astronauts and scientists trying to communicate with an alien life form. "I'd like to thank...
TV SERIES
Atlanta News

Toast to Love at Silverspot Cinema

The Battery Atlanta has lined up a heartwarming mix of events and offerings the community is sure to swoon over this month. From devouring special Valentine's Day menus at C. Ellet’s and EATaliano and sipping cocktails at CRÚ Food & Wine Bar to cheering on the teams during the Big Game at Live! and Yard House, The Battery Atlanta provides guests with a plentitude of possibilities for a memorable month! Music enthusiasts can also visit the Coca-Cola Roxy for live performances from artists like Nicky Jam and Hippie Sabotage.
ATLANTA, GA
Cosmopolitan

Billie Eilish looks unrecognisable in latest Instagram

Billie Eilish is known for being something of a style chameleon. From her signature slouchy co-ord outfits and neon green roots to that breathtaking Met Gala dress and, of course, her (many) glorious hair transformations, spanning platinum blonde to a blunt black bob - Billie isn't afraid to experiment with her look. And, we have to admit, she looked almost unrecognisable in her latest Instagram and I had to do a double take.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

1883 star Isabel May makes surprising revelation about character Elsa Dutton

Isabel May has become a household name thanks to her portrayal of Elsa Dutton in the hit show 1883. The talented actress' harrowing performance as the oldest Dutton child has had viewers hooked, most recently in the penultimate episode, Racing Clouds, on Sunday night. In the heartbreaking episode, Elsa was...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bob Wilkins
CinemaBlend

New Reality Show Adults Adopting Adults Quickly Cancelled And Pulled From TV After Accusations Made Against One Star

While the network TLC is usually involved when things get uncomfortable and creepy behind the scenes of cable reality series — see: the sentence-awaiting Josh Duggar — A&E is the one currently facing heat over one of its newest reality shows, Adults Adopting Adults. Or should we say newest former reality shows, as the unscripted project was cancelled and subsequently pulled from the air completely in the aftermath of allegations made against its suspicion-sparking star Danny Huff.
TV SERIES
SheKnows

Young & Restless Sends an Upsetting Message to ‘Ashtoria’ Fans

We knew all along that The Young and the Restless’ Ashland was no saint. You don’t get a nickname like the Locke Ness Monster by playing fair and square. But we — along with a legion of “Ashtoria” fans — bought hook, line and sinker his love for Victoria. So the bombshell that was dropped in the February 23 episode gave us pause.
TV SERIES
Popculture

A&E Cancels Controversial Show After Just 3 Episodes

One of the most controversial new reality shows of the season has met an abrupt end. Adults Adopting Adults was canceled after just three episodes on A&E, officially for "low ratings." However, the move also came after viewers raised concerns about star Danny Huff's behavior. The documentary series debuted in...
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cinema#After Hours#Sci Fi
Popculture

HBO Max Cancels Beloved Reboot Series Following 2-Season Order

After much fan fervor and excitement, HBO Max has decided to not move forward with its reboot of The Boondocks after previously announcing a two-season, 24-episode order in 2019, Deadline reported. The beloved satire series from creator Aaron McGruder and Sony Pictures Animation was originally set to premiere its reboot in the fall of 2020 with a special but didn't end up launching at all.
TV SERIES
ETOnline.com

Lizzo Says Watching Eddie Murphy Wear Fat Suits in His Movies Made Her Sad: 'I Could Literally Cry Right Now'

Lizzo is opening up about how Eddie Murphy's role as Professor Klump in The Nutty Professor triggered a roller coaster of emotions for her -- including sadness. In a wide-ranging interview for Variety's latest cover story, the 33-year-old singer addressed the challenges of superstardom, what it was like running into Melissa McCarthy after she beat her out for the Ursula role in Disney's live-action The Little Mermaid and her new Amazon series, Lizzo's Watch Out for the Big Grrrls.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Disney Pulling Another Big Movie From Netflix

Several Disney titles are leaving Netflix throughout February, and one of them includes Steven Spielberg's The BFG. The big-budget family movie is leaving the streaming platform on Feb. 28. It seems like the perfect title for Disney to add to Disney+ in the future. The movie is an adaptation of...
MOVIES
ComicBook

The Sopranos Star Michael Imperioli Threw His Emmy in the Trash

Though his career started before his appearance on the hit HBO series, actor Michael Imperioli is best known for his role of Christopher Moltisanti on The Sopranos. Across the six seasons of the show, Imperioli was nominated for five Primetime Emmy awards for his role, nabbing the Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series nods in 2001, '03, '06, and '07, and winning the award in 2004, the same year that his on-screen partner Drea de Matteo won the Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series Emmy. Speaking in a new interview, Imperioli told the tale of the night he won and how his Emmy ended up in the trash (spoiler, it got out of the trash).
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Movies
ComicBook

The Amazing Johnathan Dies At 63

Stage magician The Amazing Johnathan, long a fixture in Las Vegas, has passed away. He was 63 years old. According to the Las Vegas Review-Journal, he passed away in his home at about 11:30 p.m. on Tuesday. Johathan had reportedly been unresponsive for 36 hours prior to his death, after lying down for a nap on Monday. The cause of death is not yet known officially, but in 2009, Johnathan was diagnosed with cardiomyopathy, a degenerative disease that affects the muscles in the heart. In 2014, he told an audience that he had been given a year to live.
LAS VEGAS, NV
ComicBook

Amazon Prime Video Just Dropped Surprise Season 2 Trailer for Hit Series

Welcome back to Lakeview and the digital afterlife! On Wednesday, Prime Video released a new trailer for Season 2 of its hit series, Upload and the trailer teased quite a few changes for Nathan (Robbie Amell), Nora (Andy Allo), and Ingrid (Allegra Edwards) when the show returns on Friday, March 11th. The new trailer shows Nathan and Ingrid together again in the digital afterlife, Nora back at work at Horizon as well as some major upgrades, including Lakeview's newest in-app digital baby program called "prototykes" that are both as hilarious and horrifying as they sound. Check it out for yourself below.
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy