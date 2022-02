Coming off of Ole Miss' second consecutive series sweep to open a season, the Rebels look to keep the winning going against a familiar midweek opponent in the Arkansas State Red Wolves. The Rebels led the entire nation in opening day attendance (11,146) while finishing second in the country in total attendance in a three-game series (32,888) this past weekend. However, the weather forecast doesn't look promising for Swayze at the time of posting. Regardless, the game is still scheduled to be played as intended. There is expected to be 90 percent precipitation Tuesday night with winds up to 10-15 miles per hour and 43 degrees.

ARKANSAS STATE ・ 17 HOURS AGO