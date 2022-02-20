ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newport News, VA

CNU women cap perfect regular season with 76-62 win over Salisbury

By Nathan Epstein
WAVY News 10
WAVY News 10
 4 days ago

NEWPORT NEWS (WAVY) – Natalie Terwilliger enjoyed a career night, scoring 25 points and grabbing 16 rebounds. Her sensational effort on Senior Night helped propel Christopher Newport University to a 76-62 win over Salisbury, and a perfect 22-0 regular season.

“It’s incredible,” said Terwillger. “I don’t think we expected this at the beginning of the year.”

Terwillger was one of six seniors honored before the start of Saturday night’s game at the Freeman Center. The Captains (22-0) will now head west to California for the Coast-to-Coast Conference Tournament.

