Visual Art

Nathalie Miebach Exhibition

 4 days ago

Based in Boston, Massachusetts, Miebach’s exhibition, "Stay Healthy and Strong," features new...

Boston 25 News WFXT

Van Gogh exhibits in Boston

BOSTON — Vincent Van Gogh is so hot right now. Two exhibits are reintroducing the impressionist’s paintings to audiences in Boston. One is at SoWa Power Station. The other is at the Strand Theatre in Dorchester. The exhibit is an immersive look at the artist’s life and his life’s work. In the central room, his paintings are brought to life and wash over the audience.
BOSTON, MA
Richmond.com

PHOTOS: "“Art-Abilities” Exhibit

The “Art-Abilities” exhibit features artwork by Lee Jaworaki, Sophia Pineda, Northstar Academy, ARC, and Art for the Journey programs including "Opening Minds Through Art," the Community Post Card Project and artwork by Anna Julia Cooper students. The exhibit is at the Truist Place in Richmond, Va., through Feb. 28, 2022.
RICHMOND, VA
Echo Press

Alexandria museum chosen for water exhibit

ALEXANDRIA — A traveling exhibit showcasing Minnesota's lakes and rivers will stop at the Legacy of the Lakes Museum this summer. From June 23 to Aug. 15, visitors to the Alexandria museum can view "We Are Water," with interactive displays in the museum’s main gallery. The exhibit was...
ALEXANDRIA, MN
The Fordham Observer

Explore the Dior Exhibit at the Brooklyn Museum

Alexa Stegmuller, FCLC ’24, is the multimedia editor at The Observer. She is double majoring in communications and culture as well as digital technologies and emerging media, and minoring in fashion studies. When she’s not being creative at The Observer, she loves reading, running and anything that involves making a mess in her kitchen.
BROOKLYN, NY
South Philly Review

Paradigm opens new exhibition

Local artist Roxana Azar will take over the main gallery at Paradigm Gallery + Studio at 746 S. 4th St. with the exhibition “Licking the Thorns of a Rose.”. The solo exhibition of mesmerizing sun catchers, text-based vinyl and photographic sculptures built from collaged and printed layers of dichroic, translucent and iridescent materials will occupy the two street-facing windows, emitting a spectrum of colorful light across the gallery walls.
VISUAL ART
WCAX

BCA unveiling spring exhibitions

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Burlington City Arts is opening its spring exhibitions at the BCA Center on Friday. Two artists will be featured. On the first floor, you’ll find a piece called ‘Headwater’ by nationally recognized artist Eric Aho. Headwater is a new series of paintings that depict scenes of the natural world.
BURLINGTON, VT
Record-Journal

Grant will support historical exhibit

Connecticut Humanities, the statewide, nonprofit affiliate of the National Endowment for the Humanities, has awarded North Haven Historical Society and Museums a $5,900 grant. This Operating Support Grant will be used to curate a newly-acquired collection of Quinnipiac People artifacts found in various locations around North Haven. The historical society...
NORTH HAVEN, CT
WATE

Middle School Art Exhibition

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Young kids are being given the opportunity to display their art at a real exhibition show. The Etowah Arts Commission and East Tennessee Arts Center are joining forces to bring the Regional Middle School Art Show all across several regions. The event will be held...
KNOXVILLE, TN
Yuma Daily Sun

Park debuts Quechan exhibit

The Colorado River State Historic Park celebrated the grand opening of the new Legacy of the Indian Wars exhibit on Saturday, Feb. 19. The new exhibit is located within the Quartermaster’s Office building and includes four interpretive panels, a mini-documentary on the Quechan ties to the Colorado River, and exhibit cases. The exhibit focuses on both the immediate and long-term effects of this time period on the Fort Yuma Quechan Tribe, which historically controlled the Yuma Crossing on the Colorado River. This exhibit was made possible through a $5,000 grant from Arizona Humanities to the Colorado River State Historic Park. Additional exhibit support was provided by the Yuma Crossing National Heritage Area and the National Park Service.
YUMA, AZ
Itemlive.com

Salem exhibits climate change

SALEM — In an attempt to respond to the climate-change planetary crisis, the Peabody Essex Museum (PEM) will present an exhibition on the matter from March 12, 2022 to Feb. The post Salem exhibits climate change appeared first on Itemlive.
SALEM, MA

