Love Language - Group Show Opening & Artisan Market Day

The day of love is behind us, and for some that brings a sigh of relief. If Cupid’s arrow missed you this year, don’t worry, we have got a special surprise for you. Today is “National Singles Awareness Day.” It’s a day set aside to celebrate all things single. Holly Merrick-Liston is a Licensed Mental Health Counselor with Yellow Brick Road Counseling. She joined us today to give us a few ideas on how we can honor our relationships with ourselves if we’re still flying solo.

