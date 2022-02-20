Love Language - Group Show Opening & Artisan Market Day

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Despite the snow falling on Saturday, Michiana residents checked out the Antique Artisan Market at the South Bend Farmer’s Market. There was a great turnout of families and couples supporting the local vendors at the historic venue that showcased unique treasures and homemade food.
Brandi Clark, left, and Sadie Hernandez, far right, accept gifts of blankets and socks for the residents at Sabine Place on Sunday from Gate City Guild #42 members Benitris Edwards, second from left, Dwanna Tims, Ola Kindle and Dawn Burleigh. Each year the guild participates in Agape Love Day by...
GRAND RAPIDS (WOOD-AM) - Degage Ministries held a ribbon-cutting ceremony yesterday for its "Thrift on Div" store, which is located next to the organization's shelter on Divison Avenue. Marketing Manager Bob Krater tells WOOD-TV that they're filling a need in the Heartside Community. "When the Goodwill moved, it left a...
The day of love is behind us, and for some that brings a sigh of relief. If Cupid’s arrow missed you this year, don’t worry, we have got a special surprise for you. Today is “National Singles Awareness Day.” It’s a day set aside to celebrate all things single. Holly Merrick-Liston is a Licensed Mental Health Counselor with Yellow Brick Road Counseling. She joined us today to give us a few ideas on how we can honor our relationships with ourselves if we’re still flying solo.
Everyone is invited to view three new art shows now on display at the Artisan Depot Art Gallery in Cowan. “Big Stuff” is the name of a member show featuring pieces of work larger than 28x30 inches created by talented, local citizens. Works range from watercolor and acrylic painting to large installations and fiber art.
Comments / 0