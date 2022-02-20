History of the Traverse Area Libraries

In 1992, the New Oxford Area Library branch opened its doors to the public; since then, it has been full of never ending stories! The library has connected patrons to materials, books, movies, and community, information, and homework help. We have also worked to assist older adults with technology questions. Over the years, there have been countless storytimes, Summer Quest programs, prizes, pages turned, and due dates stamped in the back of books (remember those times?!). The library has not physically changed throughout its lifetime, but the tales keep growing and the shelves are constantly refreshed.
