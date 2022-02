When Taylor Sheridan embarks on a project, authenticity is key. He’s spoken about this and so have many others who work on set of both “1883” and “Yellowstone.” This is why producers for “1883” decided to hire a Native American consultant to help distinguish the different native tribes. That’s where Lacy Bacon comes in. She’s a Shoshone tribe member who was hired as a consultant for the production.

TV SERIES ・ 10 DAYS AGO