PULLMAN -- If there was ever a time for Washington State to break out of its slump, the upcoming pair of games this week against rival Washington would certainly be ideal. Losers of five straight and with its record now 14-12 overall including a 7-8 mark in Pac-12 play, WSU hosts UW on Wednesday at 8 p.m. in the first tilt, and then travels to Seattle for a Saturday 3 p.m. tip. Wednesday's game will be on ESPNU while Saturday's will be televised on the Pac-12 Network.

PULLMAN, WA ・ 23 HOURS AGO