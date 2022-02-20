ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waller County, TX

2 Texas skydivers in critical condition after parachute malfunction

By Kelli Dugan, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
KRMG
KRMG
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JBLPL_0eJpF8K500
Fire Truck Stock photo of a fire engine racing to the scene of an emergency. A Texas skydive instructor and student were critically injured Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022, after their parachutes failed to open during a tandem jump. (Matthew Gush/Getty Images/iStockphoto)

A Texas skydive instructor and student were critically injured Saturday after their parachutes failed to open during a tandem jump, the Waller County Sheriff’s Office reported.

A tandem jump is when two people jump out of an airplane together, strapped to one another, KTRK reported.

The incident was reported just after noon in a residential area near Skydive Houston, KPRC-TV reported.

“(The instructor) let off his primary, and then the secondary chute, like, opened halfway up, so he didn’t fall like a straight fall. He was like 50% shoot, like a corkscrew,” witness Alex Arias, who lives in the neighborhood, told the TV station.

Authorities confirmed to KTRK just before 2 p.m. that although neither the instructor nor the student were responsive, both were still breathing.

Meanwhile, Waller County Sheriff Troy Guidry confirmed to KPRC-TV that both the man and woman were flown to an area hospital for treatment.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
KRMG

Tulsa home catches on fire near Norwood and Tecumseh

TULSA, Okla. — A Tulsa home has been destroyed in an early morning fire. It happened Thursday at a home near N. Norwood and E. Tecumseh. Firefighters say a man was dragging a propane tank through a home before the fire. One man was hurt, but he is expected...
TULSA, OK
KRMG

Ex-officer in Breonna Taylor raid said he saw AR-15 fire

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — (AP) — Brett Hankison said he believed the Louisville officers who raided Breonna Taylor’s apartment were taking fire from an AR-15 rifle, which he said prompted him to fire 10 shots into her apartment. Hankison said as much to investigators about two weeks after...
LOUISVILLE, KY
KRMG

Multiple cars involved in crash near Hwy 75 and I-44

TULSA, Okla. — UPDATE: HWY 75 northbound opened back up at 7:30 a.m. Several cars were involved in a crash Thursday morning near Hwy 75 northbound and I-44. Traffic had to be diverted to EB I-44. Tulsa police said one person was taken to the hospital. Icy conditions Thursday...
TULSA, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Accidents
City
Houston, TX
Waller County, TX
Accidents
Waller County, TX
Crime & Safety
County
Waller County, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
KRMG

Jury meets for 2nd day in trial of cops in Floyd killing

ST. PAUL, Minn. — (AP) — Jurors resumed deliberations Thursday in the trial of three former Minneapolis police officers charged with violating George Floyd's civil rights when he was pinned to the ground for 9 1/2 minutes as fellow Officer Derek Chauvin pressed his knee into his neck.
SAINT PAUL, MN
KRMG

Tulsa man arrested, accused of exposing himself near a school

TULSA, Okla. — A Tulsa man has been arrested, accused of exposing himself at a school near Edison and Quanah Avenue. Police say they responded to an indecent exposure call Tuesday afternoon. The caller said that a man pulled down his pants and yelled curse words at her. Officers...
TULSA, OK
KRMG

KRMG

Tulsa, OK
9K+
Followers
53K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

102.3 FM KRMG Fox 23 radio for Tulsa's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.krmg.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy