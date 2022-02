A ham-fisted promotion for Ayesha and Steph Curry's new HBO relationship show got even more awkward when the boos started raining down on the Warriors power couple. The NBA, perhaps, did not set them up for success. The promo came during this weekend's NBA All-Star Game festivities, hosted in Cleveland. The Cavaliers, of course, faced the Warriors four straight times in the NBA Finals between 2015 and 2018; the Warriors won three of those matchups.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO