ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Ravens beef up trenches in latest 2022 mock draft by CBS Sports

By Kevin Oestreicher
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xYN0j_0eJpElMQ00

The Baltimore Ravens are currently projected to have 10 draft picks in the 2022 NFL draft as they look to improve on both sides of the ball. The team has multiple needs that they need to fill, and they’ll have plenty of opportunities to do so.

In his latest 2022 mock draft, Kyle Stackpole of CBS Sports has Baltimore picking an offensive lineman in the first round at No. 14 in Tyler Linderbaum out of the University of Iowa. When explaining why, Stackpole noted that the Ravens could be losing their starting center in 2021 to free agency in Bradley Bozeman, and Linderbaum could come in and contribute as his replacement.

“The Ravens have a history of letting homegrown centers sign big contracts in free agency, and that could happen again with three-year starter Bradley Bozeman. In that case, Linderbaum could come in and immediately offer Pro Bowl potential blocking for Baltimore’s potent rushing attack.”

Comments / 0

Related
VikingsTerritory

Kirk Cousins Has Odds to Join Vikings Most Hated Rival

On Monday, Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins was semi-credibly linked to the Carolina Panthers. The NFC South franchise allegedly “made the call” on Cousins’ price tag for trade. Such calls and rumors are on the backdrop of an offseason when Minnesota could choose to trade its QB1,...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Former Washington running back arrested

Former Washington and future Hall of Fame running back Adrian Peterson was arrested Sunday morning for domestic violence. According to Los Angeles airport police, Peterson and his wife Ashley became involved in a verbal and physical altercation while departing LAX airport. What’s more, the airplane actually had to return to the gate because of the altercation.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Larry Brown Sports

Colts have made decision on Carson Wentz’s future?

The Indianapolis Colts have a big decision to make regarding the future of quarterback Carson Wentz, and they may have come to a conclusion about what they plan to do with him. On The Athletic’s “One Percent Better” podcast, Colts reporter Zak Keefer said he believed based on what he...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
TexansDaily

Coach Lovie Smith Reveals Idea of Adding 'Great QB' to Texans

New head coach Lovie Smith's evaluation of his present Houston Texans quarterback situation?. I got a chance to see Davis Mills," Smith said. "I think we will have a good quarterback for the Houston Texans.''. But, in Smith's recent conversation with long-time NFL writer Peter King, he hinted at another...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cbs Sports#Beef#Mock Draft#Pro Bowl#American Football#The University Of Iowa
brides.com

Who Is Matthew Stafford's Wife? 7 Facts to Know About Kelly Stafford

On the surface, NFL star Matthew Stafford and his wife Kelly Stafford have a love story that looks much like a teenage rom-com. Before he became the quarterback for the Los Angeles Rams, a young Matthew crossed paths with the blonde beauty during her stint as a cheerleader for the University of Georgia.
NFL
Popculture

Two-Time Super Bowl Player Announces Retirement From NFL After Eight Seasons

An NFL player who has appeared in two Super Bowls is calling it a career. This week, Ricardo Allen, who played for the Atlanta Falcons and Cincinnati Bengals announced his retirement from the NFL after eight seasons. This comes a week after he played in Super Bowl LVI with the Bengals.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Bucs Super Bowl Champion Announces Retirement At 25

On Tuesday afternoon, a linebacker on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers announced his retirement from the NFL. In a lengthy message posted to his social media channels, former Wisconsin standout Jack Cichy announced his retirement from the league. Just 25 years old, Cichy has battled numerous knee injuries during the course of his career.
NFL
The Spun

Ex-Steelers Player Sickened Over Mason Rudolph Talk

When asked about Pittsburgh’s murky quarterback situation heading into the 2022 season, Steelers GM Kevin Colbert said “if the season started today, Mason [Rudolph] would be our starter.”. On today’s episode of Get Up, former Steelers player and current ESPN analyst Ryan Clark had some strong words regarding...
NFL
The Spun

49ers Connected To Veteran Free Agent Quarterback

With the San Francisco 49ers expected to move off of Jimmy Garoppolo this offseason, a new veteran quarterback is emerging as a potential signing. According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, QB Marcus Mariota would “make a lot of sense” for San Francisco next season. Noting, Mariota”would give [the...
NFL
VikingsTerritory

NFL.com Floats Kyler Murray to Vikings Trade Idea

While new Minnesota Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell sounded relatively committed to Kirk Cousins during his introductory press conference, the rumor mill was undeterred. Cousins is slated for a behemoth $45 million cap hit in 2022, the third-largest in the industry for the upcoming season. And Cousins is not the third-best passer in football, so his salary rubs some folks the wrong way.
NFL
TexansDaily

Texans Boost Offensive Line In Latest Mock Draft

To date, the majority of mock drafts have unanimously seen the Houston Texans use their prized third overall pick on one of this year's numerous highly-rated defensive playmakers. But not everyone. In their latest mock draft, Pro Football Focus has Houston selecting a bog-bodied offensive lineman to help solve one...
NFL
The Spun

The Athletic Predicts A Blockbuster Jimmy Garoppolo Trade

Jimmy Garoppolo‘s days with the San Francisco 49ers are numbered. In fact, Tim Kawakami of The Athletic believes the veteran quarterback will be traded early next month and playing for the Pittsburgh Steelers next season. “Kawakami believes a trade will be agreed to and reported by the end of...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

81K+
Followers
126K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy