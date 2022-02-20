ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

“He is the only guy in sports history that gets lauded in a losing performance” Shannon Sharpe defends Rich Paul on his comments on Michael Jordan getting more credit for losing performances than LeBron James

By Mohnish Sabharwal
firstsportz.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSince the day LeBron James entered the association, he was marked as ‘The Chosen One’, set to take over Micahel Jordan with the boundless potential he had. All things considered, LeBron has certainly left on a way that has put him straight up there with Jordan, while possibly not above. Notwithstanding,...

firstsportz.com

Comments / 0

Related
Radar Online.com

LeBron James Fights To Hold Back His Laughter During Macy Gray's Disastrous National Anthem Performance

LeBron James couldn’t help himself from cracking up during Macy Gray’s rendition of the national anthem ahead of the 2022 NBA All-Star Game. Just before Sunday’s All-Star Game, the 37-year-old basketball legend was caught on video struggling to keep his composure amid Gray’s performance of The Star-Spangled Banner – a peculiar performance that was ridiculed online immediately following the singer’s final note of the tune.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lebron James
Person
Michael Jordan
Person
Rich Paul
Person
Skip Bayless
ClutchPoints

REPORT: Sixers signing former lottery pick as Joel Embiid backup after trading Andre Drummond

The Philadelphia 76ers have been left a little bit shorthanded in their frontcourt following their blockbuster deal centered around James Harden. As part of the trade, the Sixers sent big man Andre Drummond to the Brooklyn Nets along with Ben Simmons and Seth Curry. The front office has identified their lack of depth in the center position and they have decided to bring in reinforcement.
NBA
The Spun

There’s 1 Likely Candidate To Replace Troy Aikman At FOX

Troy Aikman is reportedly on the verge of leaving his longtime broadcasting position with Fox Sports. According to a report from the New York Post, the TV personality and NFL broadcasting free agent is expected to leave Fox and join ESPN’s Monday Night Football. Aikman and Joe Buck have...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lakers#The Miami Heat
The Spun

Rockets Reportedly Make Decision On Dennis Schroder

The Houston Rockets acquired Dennis Schroder at the trade deadline. But immediately after, buy-out talks started. However, according to NBA insider Marc Stein, the Rockets plan to keep the veteran guard around for the remainder of the season. “Dennis Schroder is on course to finish the season in Houston,” Stein...
NBA
ClutchPoints

Adam Silver drops truth bomb amid Knicks’ decision to bench Kemba Walker for rest of season

Kemba Walker and the New York Knicks made headlines again on Wednesday after it was revealed that both camps had come to a decision to bench the veteran point guard for the rest of the season. While Walker did have a noteworthy stretch earlier in the season, this decision comes as no surprise considering how the 31-year-old just doesn’t fit into the Knicks’ current plans.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
NBA Teams
Miami Heat
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Kyle Rittenhouse Announces He Is Suing LeBron James

A few months ago, Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James mocked Kyle Rittenhouse for crying when he took the stand during his murder trial. “What tears????? I didn’t see one,” James tweeted in November. “Man knock it off! That boy ate some lemon heads before walking into court.”
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy