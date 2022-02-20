This “Cancer Thing”

St. Louis, MO. – (February 16, 2022) Cancer Support Community of Greater St. Louis (CSCSTL) is committed to address cancer disparities in the African American community. Studies have consistently shown African Americans have a higher cancer burden and face greater obstacles to cancer prevention, detection, treatment, and survival. To help support the needs of this often under resourced community, CSCSTL is offering a free educational workshop; Cancer Risk in African Americans on Wednesday, March 9 from 6:30–7:30 PM. This special program is for patients, caregivers, survivors, and health care professionals. It focuses on understanding cancer risk among African Americans. Presenter Dr. Lanis Hall, MD, MPH, and CSC facilitator, Karen Banks, M.Ed., LPC, explain risk, screening tips, causes of risk, and prevention measures. Register for this workshop at cancersupportstl.org/calendar.
Comments / 0