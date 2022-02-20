ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

This “Cancer Thing”

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBlessed are you who hunger now, for you will be satisfied. Blessed are you who weep now, for you will laugh.—LUKE 6:21 (NIV) First, we cried. My wife Debra and I were overwhelmed by her diagnosis of Stage III cancer, and statistics showing at best a 50/50 chance that she’d live...

Fox Sports 1510 KMND

Love Music Stop Cancer

We are so excited to bring you our annual Country Care for St Jude Kid's Radiothon. Gunner and I are going to take the next two days and open our hearts to the kids and families at St. Jude Children's Research Hospital and are asking you to join us by becoming a Partner In Hope. A Partner In Hope is giving $19 a month. When you become a Partner In Hope not only are you helping save a life at a St. Jude but will also receive the brand new Love Music Stop Cancer t-shirt! You can call 1-800-372-4999 or text the BELIEVE to 626262.
CANCER
9&10 News

Healthy Living: Ovarian Cancer

For many ovarian cancer patients, doctors usually recommend surgery and chemotherapy. An innovative treatment called immunotherapy, which uses a patient’s own immune cells, has proven to be effective for other types of cancer but has limited success in ovarian cancer. Now researchers may have discovered one of the reasons why, and as a result, might have targeted treatment for it.
CANCER
FOX8 News

Bringing awareness to pediatric cancer on International Childhood Cancer day

(WGHP) — February 15 isInternational Childhood Cancer Day. The campaign is a global initiative to raise awareness and support for young cancer warriors and their families. In the Piedmont Triad, that battle often begins at Brenner Children’s Hospital in Winston-Salem. You can learn how to support Brenner Children’s Hospital here. Doctor Thomas Russell, an associate […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
#Cancer#Hunger#Blond Hair
buckinghamshirelive.com

Marlow boy, 8, heartbreakingly tells mum: 'It feels like my body is falling apart'

A young boy has been "robbed of his future" from a life-limiting disease and has heartbreakingly told his mum: "It feels like my body is falling apart." Archie, 8, was diagnosed with Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy - a progressive muscle-wasting disease - four years ago, which changed his and his family's lives.
KIDS
Us Weekly

Cheryl Burke and Matthew Lawrence Officially Separated Just Days After Celebrating Christmas Together

A heartbreaking end to the holidays. Cheryl Burke and Matthew Lawrence officially separated last month — just days after they spent Christmas together. The Dancing With the Stars pro, 37, listed January 7 as her date of separation from the Boy Meets World alum, 42, in the divorce paperwork she filed in Los Angeles on Friday, February 18. Two weeks earlier, Burke shared an Instagram snap of herself and her husband enjoying the holidays with their pooch, Ysabella.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Us Weekly

Bethenny Frankel Had a ‘Medical Emergency’ After Accidentally Being Served Someone Else’s Meal: My Daughter Was ‘Traumatized’

A close call. Bethenny Frankel shared a helpful PSA for her social media followers after a restaurant mix-up caused her to have a “medical emergency.”. The Real Housewives of New York City alum, 48, was out to dinner with her daughter, Bryn, 11, while on vacation when a server accidentally gave her a meal meant for another patron. “Be prepared for a 911 & have a medical plan while traveling,” she captioned a TikTok post on Sunday, February 20, sending a message to those who have “severe” food allergies.
CELEBRITIES
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
KSAT 12

Here are some things you can do now to prevent cancer later

ORLANDO, Fla. – More than 1.6 million people will be diagnosed with cancer this year in the U.S. and nearly 600,000 people die from it. With advances in technology and knowledge in the medical field, cancer is no longer a death sentence and there are things you can do to prevent getting it later.
CANCER
KARK

Cancer prevention: Get the facts

(Baptist Health) – About one in every five deaths in the U.S. is caused by cancer, making it the second leading cause of death. That’s why it’s important to learn what does—and what doesn’t—help protect you from cancer. How much do you know about cancer prevention?
CANCER
Medical News Today

Bowel cancer symptoms in females

Bowel cancer, or colorectal cancer, is a type of cancer that starts in the rectum or colon. Bowel cancer can cause a variety of symptoms in females, many of which can go unnoticed. When the cancer first begins, a person may experience mild and indistinct signs or symptoms. As the...
CANCER
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Cancer Support Community Addresses Cancer Disparities in African American Community

St. Louis, MO. – (February 16, 2022) Cancer Support Community of Greater St. Louis (CSCSTL) is committed to address cancer disparities in the African American community. Studies have consistently shown African Americans have a higher cancer burden and face greater obstacles to cancer prevention, detection, treatment, and survival. To help support the needs of this often under resourced community, CSCSTL is offering a free educational workshop; Cancer Risk in African Americans on Wednesday, March 9 from 6:30–7:30 PM. This special program is for patients, caregivers, survivors, and health care professionals. It focuses on understanding cancer risk among African Americans. Presenter Dr. Lanis Hall, MD, MPH, and CSC facilitator, Karen Banks, M.Ed., LPC, explain risk, screening tips, causes of risk, and prevention measures. Register for this workshop at cancersupportstl.org/calendar.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
The Mint Hill Times

National World Cancer Day

CHARLOTTE – Celebrated on the 4th day of February every year is National World Cancer Day. The day is dedicated to bringing awareness, providing education, and bringing together organizations to create, design, and bring awareness to cancer care. Each year the design of the day surrounds the idea that we work together, patients and physicians, to reimagine a world where cancer deaths are preventible and lives are saved.
CHARLOTTE, NC
The Independent

Utah woman accused of receiving thousands in donations by lying about cancer diagnosis

A human rights advocate in Utah was arrested for allegedly faking her cancer diagnosis and raising thousands of dollars based for medical expenses. Coco Berthmann, 28, a German national living in Utah, was detained on Wednesday and booked into the Salt Lake County jail. The New York Post reports that she is being investigated for communications fraud, according to a police report, but has not been formally charged. Ms Bethmann is an advocate against human trafficking and claims she was a victim of it herself. A neighbour told police that she had been lying about her cancer diagnosis and...
ADVOCACY
SheKnows

General HospitalComings & Goings

We can’t even count how many times we’ve thought, “Oh, this is how General Hospital is writing off Peter August,” only to be proven wrong. But at last, it appears that the indestructible villain’s reign of terror really is over, what with having died with his mom-turned-aunt Anna by his side.
TV SERIES

