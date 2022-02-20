This “Cancer Thing”

We are so excited to bring you our annual Country Care for St Jude Kid's Radiothon. Gunner and I are going to take the next two days and open our hearts to the kids and families at St. Jude Children's Research Hospital and are asking you to join us by becoming a Partner In Hope. A Partner In Hope is giving $19 a month. When you become a Partner In Hope not only are you helping save a life at a St. Jude but will also receive the brand new Love Music Stop Cancer t-shirt! You can call 1-800-372-4999 or text the BELIEVE to 626262.

CANCER ・ 8 DAYS AGO