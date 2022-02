The Lyle-Pacelli boys basketball team outlasted a speedy Triton team to close out a 66-60 win over the Cobras in All Saints Gym Monday night. The Cobras (14-11 overall) never led throughout the night, but they did rally to tie the game at 55-55 with 5:12 left after Braxton Munnikhuysen converted a score. L-P bounced back and scored the next six points as Trey Anderson broke free on a lay-up off a steal by Buay Koak, who went on to score a pair of inside buckets to put L-P up 61-55.

BASKETBALL ・ 2 DAYS AGO