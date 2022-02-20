Have you ever had a day that was so wonderful that you wanted it to last forever? I am sure you probably have. Maybe you were at an amusement park or at your birthday party and were having so much fun, you didn’t want it to ever end. Did you know that Jesus’ disciples had days like that too? Our Bible lesson today from Luke 9: 28-36 is about one of those days. It’s called the Transfiguration of Jesus because His appearance changed so drastically in the story.
Disclaimer: This article is only for informational and educational purposes. The Holy Scripture of Christianity, known as the Bible, was written over 2000 years ago and contained the whole story of Jesus Christ's life. There are many versions of the Bible in many languages, but almost all of them have the same story of Jesus Christ's life, except this manuscript, which mentions a completely different story of Jesus Christ's life.
A young boy has been "robbed of his future" from a life-limiting disease and has heartbreakingly told his mum: "It feels like my body is falling apart." Archie, 8, was diagnosed with Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy - a progressive muscle-wasting disease - four years ago, which changed his and his family's lives.
Willie Simmons, 74, says there’s a pretty simple reason he volunteers at Christ’s Kitchen in Victoria. He’s just following God’s orders. “The Bible teaches us that we are to take care of his children — the least of them — to feed, cloth them,” said Simmons. “That’s my calling.”
The young family of three is growing by one. We’d like to send a special congratulations out to The Bold and the Beautiful’s Tanner Novlan (Finn) and his wife and former castmate Kayla Ewell (ex-Steffy fill-in, ex- Caitlyn). The couple is expecting their second child together in August, as first report exclusively by People.
Jack Bristow was killed when a tree fell on the van in which he was a passenger. The family of a young father who was killed when a tree fell on a van during Storm Eunice have spoken of their devastation at his death. Jack Bristow, of Hobbyhorse Lane, Sutton...
To live for 90 years is a feat in itself but to love and be married for 90 is another thing altogether. Zechariah and Shama’a have been married for an astonishing 91 years and their love for one another is strong as ever. Zechariah and Shama’a were Jewish orphans and hail from Yemen. As was practiced in those times, orphans were married early in life to avoid them getting married outside their faith and culture. This was the case for Zechariah and Shama’a, who were 12 and 10 respectively when they were wed. The pair lived through some testing times as they weathered extreme poverty and survived persecution. They were some of the first Yemeni Jews to move to Israel, reported BBC News.
This week, Jenée Desmond-Harris and Nadira Goffe discuss a Prudie letter: “Cul-de-sac of Confused Caucasians”. Jenée Desmond-Harris: I hope you found this question as hilarious as I did. I don’t even know if it was fake, but it was too entertaining not to answer. Nadira Goffe:...
One family had to say goodbye to their 18-year-old dog, Sunny. As they struggled with their grief, they received a letter from an ‘angel’ called Helper. Here’s what it said. The mysterious ‘angel’. After the family had their beloved family dog Sunny put down, they received...
Comments / 0