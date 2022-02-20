ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Where You Can Study Neuroscience: Top 8 Universities

What does the mysterious neuroscience study? We tell you why you should become a neuroscientist (and also a psychologist, cognitive scientist, cultural scientist, engineer…) and in which countries to look for the best programs in this field. What is neuroscience?. In short, neuroscience studies the workings of the...

marthastewart.com

A New Study Says Doing Chores Like Washing Dishes and Gardening Can Decrease Heart Disease Risks Among Women

Completing everyday tasks, like your household chores, can seem mundane, but the reality is that these seemingly simple activities can actually boost your overall health. In fact, a new study published in the Journal of the American Heart Association featured insight from researchers out of the University of California-San Diego that detailed how chores like cooking, vacuuming, gardening, and even other daily necessities like taking a shower can protect against heart disease. "The study demonstrates that all movement counts towards disease prevention," Dr. Steve Nguyen, the study's first author, said in a media release. "Spending more time in daily life movement, which includes a wide range of activities we all do while on our feet and out of our chairs, resulted in a lower risk of cardiovascular disease."
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Independent

‘Profound’ quantum breakthrough could reveal hidden world beneath our feet

Scientists have found an object hidden under the ground using quantum technology, in a major breakthrough. Researchers say the milestone could represent a “profound” change in the way we work and understand the ground beneath us.Even though it is just a few feet away, the world beneath our feet remains largely mysterious and difficult to explore.Now scientists have been able to overcome that difficulty using a quantum gravity gradiometer, developed by University of Birmingham scientists as part of a UK Ministry of Defence contract. It is the first ever time that such a technology has been used outside of a...
SCIENCE
The Guardian

The doctor who was told her illness was ‘all in her head’ – and is transforming the treatment of her rare genetic condition

To finally get a diagnosis, 20 years after complaining of symptoms – and being told it was all in your head – might, to some, come as a relief. “You would think that,” says Dr Alissa Zingman. “But most of it was grief.” Zingman was diagnosed with Ehlers Danlos Syndrome (EDS), a genetic condition that affects the connective tissue in the body. “The thing about connective tissue is that it’s everywhere,” says Zingman, who trained in orthopaedic surgery. “It can affect your eyes, your nervous system, your gastrointestinal system. It affects the spine and joints.”
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
scitechdaily.com

Independent Studies Find Elevated Risk of Blood Clots in the Brain Following AstraZeneca COVID-19 Vaccination

Two large studies carried out independently in the UK both found a slight increase in risk of intracranial thromboses in some populations after the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine. There is a slightly elevated risk of intracranial thrombosis events following vaccination with the AstraZeneca ChAdOx1-S COVID vaccine, according to two new studies...
SCIENCE
24/7 Wall St.

Countries With the Largest Militaries

In what could prove to be the largest military conflict in Europe since World War II, Russia has launched what has been described as a full-scale invasion of its neighbor, Ukraine. Though Western governments, including the United States, have provided Ukraine with defensive weapons in anticipation of the conflict, the former Soviet republic and aspiring […]
MILITARY
ScienceAlert

Colossal Shock Wave Rippling Across Space Is Bigger Than Our Entire Galaxy

A billion years ago, an absolutely monstrous collision of two clusters of galaxies produced a pair of shock waves of absolutely epic proportions. Today, the structures gleam brightly in radio wavelengths, so huge they could easily engulf the Milky Way galaxy's estimated 100,000 light-year diameter, stretching up to 6.5 million light-years through intergalactic space.
ASTRONOMY
The Weather Channel

Climate Catastrophe: Scientists Detect New Factor Behind Rapid Melting at Greenland—Heat from Meltwater Drain

Glaciers act as the world’s freezers that lock up excessive amounts of water. If released, such high volumes of water can inundate a large part of the planet. Rising mercury levels and other related factors like changes in solar reflection are the core reasons that lead to sea-level rise due to water gushing from snowy paradises.
EARTH SCIENCE

