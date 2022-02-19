RETRO TUBE REUNION

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. We love discovering great furniture finds — and we love them even more when they come with a great deal! Edloe Finch, the sister brand to editor-fave Albany Park, is a Black-owned company that sells not just super-chic sofas, but also furniture for nearly every room in the home. You’ll find chairs, bed frames, coffee tables, and more to refresh any space with sophisticated flair. Even better, Edloe Finch is having a Presidents Day Sale with discounts on select furniture for your bedroom, dining room, and living room.

