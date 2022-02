Whitworth University conducted a nationwide search to fill its vacant women’s soccer head coaching position. Turns out, he was right in the neighborhood. Cameron Bushéy, a Mead HS and Whitworth graduate, the top assistant of the men’s program at Stanislaus State University in California the past two years, was hired to take over the Pirates’ women’s team once coached by his father, the retired Sean Bushéy.

SPOKANE, WA ・ 11 HOURS AGO