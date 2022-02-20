Bullldogs drop second game to Dirtbags

Perhaps the second fight didn't need to be stopped as quick as the first, but the Huskers left with the same bloodied nose by the time it was finished. Less than three weeks after beating the brakes off Nebraska, Northwestern jumped the visitors from the start and never handed over the lead in a 77-65 win over Fred Hoiberg's team on Tuesday night in Evanston, Illinois. The Huskers trailed by only six at halftime, and by four early in the second half, and actually won the battle in some key statistical categories. Yet Northwestern hammered Nebraska from behind the arc (13 makes from 3), and stretched the lead to as many as 21 with 7:27 left.

EVANSTON, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO