Baseball Drops Second Game at Clemson

CLEMSON --- Bryar Hawkins’ sacrifice fly with one out in the 10th inning scored Benjamin Blackwell for the walkoff run in Clemson’s 5-4 victory over Indiana at Doug Kingsmore Stadium on Sunday afternoon. The Tigers, who swept the series 3-0, improved to 3-0 on the season, while Hoosiers fell to 0-3. Phillip Glaser belted a solo homer in the top of the first inning, then Caden Grice lofted a sacrifice fly in the bottom of the first inning. Pinch-hitter Brock Tibbitts grounded a two-out, run-scoring single in the top of the third inning, then Grice responded again with a two-run homer, his first of the year, in the bottom of the third inning to give Clemson a 3-2 lead. It also extended his hitting streak to 11 games dating to 2021.

CLEMSON, SC ・ 2 DAYS AGO