Clemson, SC

Baseball Drops Second Game at Clemson

iuhoosiers.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCLEMSON, S.C. – An early lead for the Indiana baseball program was whittled away by Clemson on Saturday (Feb. 19) afternoon at Doug Kingsmore Stadium. The Tigers erased a 4-0 deficit on the way to a 19-4 series-clinching victory. In his first start as a Hoosier, redshirt-junior Jack...

iuhoosiers.com

COLLEGE SPORTS
CLEMSON, SC

