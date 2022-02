The last time the St. Joseph Mustangs played in front of fans at Phil Welch Stadium, it was in the MINK League Championship, sweeping the Sedalia Bombers in a 12-2 victory. And now, as the Mustangs look ahead to 2022, Mustangs Manager Johnny Coy has released his roster for the 2022 season.

SAINT JOSEPH, MO ・ 23 HOURS AGO