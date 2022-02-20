Today's scripture

A question to consider: If you have a hundred sheep, and they all run away, how do you go about getting them back?. Jesus, in Luke 15, tells the Parable of the Lost Sheep. “What man of you, having a hundred sheep, if he has lost one of them, does not leave the ninety-nine in the open country, and go after the one that is lost, until he finds it? And when he has found it, he lays it on his shoulders, rejoicing. And when he comes home, he calls together his friends and his neighbors, saying to them, ‘Rejoice with me, for I have found my sheep that was lost.’ Just so, I tell you, there will be more joy in heaven over one sinner who repents than over ninety-nine righteous persons who need no repentance. (Luke 15:4-7; ESV)”

