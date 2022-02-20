ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Religion

Today's scripture

WVNews
 4 days ago

And everyone who calls on the name of the Lord will be saved. ... With many other words he warned them; and he pleaded with them, “Save yourselves from this corrupt generation.” Those who accepted his message were baptized, and about...

www.wvnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Point Pleasant Register

Search the Scriptures: An undesirable division

New Testament Christianity, the religious pattern followed by the apostolic, first-century church, was decideded non-denominational. More than this, it was distinctly anti-denominational; so much so that it seems impossible upon consideration to follow the apostolic pattern, given to those apostles by Christ and the Holy Spirit, whilst simultaneously embracing denominationalism.
RELIGION
Point Pleasant Register

Search the Scriptures: The thorny problems in the world

In His Parable of the Sower, Jesus discussed different types of soil, representing hearts, and how they would receive the seed, which was the word of God (cf. Luke 8:10-15). Some would have hard hearts, represented by the packed earth of a path, into which the seed would never penetrate, and others would have rich, fertile hearts in which the seed would root, grow, and produce fruit. Tragically, Jesus predicted that some, with otherwise hearts capable of sustaining growth, would allow other things to take root. Jesus likened such hearts to thorny soil, where the thorns and the weeds choke out the ability of the good seed to ever thrive as it should.
RELIGION
buckinghamshirelive.com

Marlow boy, 8, heartbreakingly tells mum: 'It feels like my body is falling apart'

A young boy has been "robbed of his future" from a life-limiting disease and has heartbreakingly told his mum: "It feels like my body is falling apart." Archie, 8, was diagnosed with Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy - a progressive muscle-wasting disease - four years ago, which changed his and his family's lives.
KIDS
countryliving.com

10 Scriptures to Help You Honor Good Friday

Of all the calendar's Christian holidays, Good Friday is perhaps the one most meant to be a time of quiet reflection. Easter Sunday—with its gathering of friends and family around the brunch or dinner table, its egg hunts and baskets brought by the bunny—celebrates Jesus's resurrection and thus is full of joyous hustle and bustle. But one of the best ways to mark his crucifixion, which fell three days before Easter, just might be by sharing Good Friday scriptures. Throughout the Bible there are many references to the day he was arrested for claiming to be the son of God, beaten and crucified.
RELIGION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesus
Point Pleasant Register

Search the Scriptures: We all like sheep

A question to consider: If you have a hundred sheep, and they all run away, how do you go about getting them back?. Jesus, in Luke 15, tells the Parable of the Lost Sheep. “What man of you, having a hundred sheep, if he has lost one of them, does not leave the ninety-nine in the open country, and go after the one that is lost, until he finds it? And when he has found it, he lays it on his shoulders, rejoicing. And when he comes home, he calls together his friends and his neighbors, saying to them, ‘Rejoice with me, for I have found my sheep that was lost.’ Just so, I tell you, there will be more joy in heaven over one sinner who repents than over ninety-nine righteous persons who need no repentance. (Luke 15:4-7; ESV)”
RELIGION
Alissa Rose

A 1500-Year-Old manuscript mentioned Jesus Christ wasn't crucified

Disclaimer: This article is only for informational and educational purposes. The Holy Scripture of Christianity, known as the Bible, was written over 2000 years ago and contained the whole story of Jesus Christ's life. There are many versions of the Bible in many languages, but almost all of them have the same story of Jesus Christ's life, except this manuscript, which mentions a completely different story of Jesus Christ's life.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Save#Christians
Upworthy

Jewish couple has been married for 91 years, have 64 grandchildren, and they are still deeply in love

To live for 90 years is a feat in itself but to love and be married for 90 is another thing altogether. Zechariah and Shama’a have been married for an astonishing 91 years and their love for one another is strong as ever. Zechariah and Shama’a were Jewish orphans and hail from Yemen. As was practiced in those times, orphans were married early in life to avoid them getting married outside their faith and culture. This was the case for Zechariah and Shama’a, who were 12 and 10 respectively when they were wed. The pair lived through some testing times as they weathered extreme poverty and survived persecution. They were some of the first Yemeni Jews to move to Israel, reported BBC News.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Slate

Dear Prudence Uncensored: “Cul-de-sac of Confused Caucasians”

This week, Jenée Desmond-Harris and Nadira Goffe discuss a Prudie letter: “Cul-de-sac of Confused Caucasians”. Jenée Desmond-Harris: I hope you found this question as hilarious as I did. I don’t even know if it was fake, but it was too entertaining not to answer. Nadira Goffe:...
SOCIETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
ohmymag.co.uk

This family got a surprising letter for the vet after their dog passed away

One family had to say goodbye to their 18-year-old dog, Sunny. As they struggled with their grief, they received a letter from an ‘angel’ called Helper. Here’s what it said. The mysterious ‘angel’. After the family had their beloved family dog Sunny put down, they received...
PETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy