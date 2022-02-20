Bulls sign Tristan Thompson

Tristan Thompson played four games for Indiana after being acquired from the Kings shortly before the trade deadline. Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Free-agent center Tristan Thompson has signed with the Bulls for the rest of the season, the team announced in a press release. Chicago also confirmed that Alfonzo McKinnie has been waived to create room on the roster.

Thompson’s signing has been expected since he reached a buyout agreement with the Pacers on Thursday. He played four games for Indiana after being acquired from the Kings shortly before the trade deadline.

The 30-year-old will provide an experienced backup for a Bulls team that is low on big men behind Nikola Vucevic. He has extensive playoff experience, including five trips to the NBA Finals with the Cavaliers.

Thompson has played in 34 combined games this season, averaging 6.3 points and 5.3 rebounds in 15.3 minutes per night. He has been a reliable shooter around the rim throughout his career and is connecting at 50.3% from the field this season.