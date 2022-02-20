ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Bulls' Zach LaVine is looking forward to unrestricted free agency

By Arthur Hill
Hoops Rumors
Hoops Rumors
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LV5fa_0eJoyTH300
Zach LaVine is putting up big numbers again, averaging 24.6 points, 4.9 rebounds and 4.5 assists in 47 games. Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

The Bulls‘ emergence as a playoff contender should benefit Zach LaVine, who is headed for unrestricted free agency for the first time in his career, writes Vincent Goodwill of Yahoo Sports. LaVine hasn’t reached the postseason in his first seven years in the NBA, but he will have an opportunity on a big stage before free agency arrives.

“Free agency is gonna be a big milestone for me,” LaVine said. “It’s my first time going into it really being [an] unrestricted free agent. I dealt with it being restricted before so it’s a whole new experience. I’m excited for the season with the Bulls. But you know, moving forward, it’s gonna be a whole new experience for me.”

LaVine’s first big payday came as a restricted free agent in 2018 when the Kings gave him a four-year, $78 million offer sheet. Chicago opted to match it, even though LaVine wasn’t far removed from ACL surgery, and he has turned into an elite scorer with All-Star appearances the past two seasons.

LaVine is putting up big numbers again, averaging 24.6 points, 4.9 rebounds and 4.5 assists in 47 games. His scoring has declined from last season, but the Bulls have more options with the offseason additions of DeMar DeRozan, Lonzo Ball and Alex Caruso.

LaVine is preparing to land the largest contract of his career when free agency arrives. He’s eligible for a five-year deal around $200 million if he re-signs with the Bulls, and possibly even more if he makes an all-NBA team.

I think we all get what we deserve at the level we play at, for our team and around the league. I think I stack up with everybody at that level,” he said. “We’ll let the chips fall. Is the [max] the goal? I don’t know if it’s the goal, but I should be getting what I deserve. I’ll let them tell me what that is and we’ll go from there.”

