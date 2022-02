The Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce (NKY Chamber) announced on Tuesday a new membership partnership with the Carroll County Chamber of Commerce. Small business members of the Carroll County Chamber that are solely located in Carroll County and are not a current member of the NKY Chamber, can join the latter organization for only $99. The offer follows a similar partnership agreement reached between the NKY Chamber and the Greater Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky African American Chamber of Commerce, the Hispanic Chamber Cincinnati USA and the Greater Cincinnati Chinese Chamber of Commerce. All of the partnerships aim to increase networking opportunities among members as well as access to business resources.

13 HOURS AGO