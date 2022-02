Ahh, spring cleaning. It's a phrase that is often used outside of its literal context. I just did a quick google search and it appears to be that this age-old saying has historic roots within multiple cultures. Well, hundreds of years ago they knew what was up. The concept of doing a deep cleanout come springtime just so happens to be one of my personal favorite personal traditions. Sending off boxes of coats to my parent's basement knowing that the temperatures won't drop low enough where we'll be needing them for many months is the greatest feeling. And so is introducing the cute spring pieces I've been wanting to wear for so long.

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 11 DAYS AGO