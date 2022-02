The Jets played a near perfect road game in Calgary but were not rewarded in the end after a 3-1 loss to the Flames. The Flames are a highly efficient, shot volume team and the Jets locked them down especially in the third period where Calgary fired only six shots. Winnipeg limited their slot chances and kept most of them to the outside. A perfect formula to put into play this evening against the Dallas Stars.

NHL ・ 22 HOURS AGO