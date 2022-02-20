ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Factors to watch - February 20

 4 days ago

DUBAI, Feb 20 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks fall, bonds rise on Ukraine tensions

* Oil ends week mixed on geopolitical uncertainty, supply hopes

* PRECIOUS-Gold takes a breather as hopes of U.S.-Russia talks calm markets

* MIDEAST-UAE stock markets ease as oil prices extend losses

* OPEC+ would seek to bring Iran into oil supply deal

* U.S., Saudi officials discuss managing market pressures from possible Russian invasion

* Iran's top diplomat says ready for immediate prisoner swap with U.S.

* EXCLUSIVE-Iran nuclear deal draft puts prisoners, enrichment, cash first, oil comes later - diplomats read more

* EXCLUSIVE-Guyana talking to Middle East firms about offshore oil auction - VP

* Libya interim PM, fighting ouster, promises populist spending plan

* Tunisia will cut energy subsidies, minister tells newspaper

* Tunisia's military court sentences lawmaker on charges of insulting president

* Hezbollah drone triggers air defences in northern Israel

* Brazil's Mato Grosso farmers open talks to sell corn directly to Iran

* Iran nuclear deal could be agreed very soon, EU official says

* Loud sound heard, Israeli jets seen over Beirut -security source, witness

* Iran's SLAL said to have bought corn, barley and soymeal in tender - traders

EGYPT

* Lowest offer at Egypt's GASC tender $315.3/t FOB -traders

* MEDIA-EFG Hermes picks Goldman to evaluate first Abu Dhabi bid - Bloomberg News

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi Arabia plans for fresh round of talks with Iran, says foreign minister

* Lebanon needs to step up on reform, says Saudi foreign minister

* Saudi-led coalition destroys explosives-laden Houthi boat in Red Sea - state TV

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* India, UAE eye $100 bln in annual trade after signing trade pact

* UAE allows cooperative associations to list shares -state news agency

* ANALYSIS-UAE corporate tax may dilute competitive edge, as Saudi Arabia steps up

* 'Critical' for investment to flow to lowest-cost, lowest-carbon energy - UAE minister

* MEDIA-UAE readies National Crypto Licensing in push to embrace fintech - Bloomberg News

QATAR

* Airbus ordered to delay implementing Qatar jet cancellation

* Qatar LNG exports down on mega trains outage

KUWAIT

* Kuwaiti suitor builds higher stake in John Menzies ahead of takeover play

* Kuwait's emir accepts resignations of defence, interior ministers

Compiled by Dubai newsroom

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

