WATCH: Bob Huggins Kansas Postgame

By Christopher Hall
MountaineerMaven
 4 days ago

The West Virginia Mountaineers (14-12, 3-10) dropped their third straight following the 71-58 loss to the sixth-ranked Kansas Jayhawks (22-4, 11-2) Saturday night.

West Virginia head coach Bob Huggins talked about the loss to the Jayhawks, the Mountaineers' struggles in the paint, the final five games of the season and more.

MountaineerMaven

