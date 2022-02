OXFORD, Iowa (KCRG) - On July 1st, 2022, Dr. Corey Seymour will begin his tenure as the next superintendent at Clear Creek Amana schools. “Dr. Seymour has a 29-year career in education and leadership development. His most recent roles of Executive Director of Leadership, Assistant Superintendent, and Superintendent uniquely position him for the CCACSD. He is a charismatic leader that brings a passion for student success and betterment at all levels. We look forward to the impact he will have on our school district and community,” said Clear Creek Amana School Board President Kara Prickett.

OXFORD, IA ・ 3 DAYS AGO