Valerie Bertinelli has built an impressive career. She starred in the popular TV shows "One Day at A Time" and "Hot in Cleveland," has earned a Golden Globe and Daytime Emmy award, and is a New York Times bestselling author. But many now know her best as a Food Network star — the host of "Valerie's Home Cooking" and "Kids Baking Championship."

TV SHOWS ・ 15 HOURS AGO