PCM’s Clark falls twice in first state appearance

PCM freshman Kaden Clark, bottom, lost both of his matches in his first state tournament appearance at Wells Fargo Arena on Thursday. (Troy Hyde/Newton News)

DES MOINES — Kaden Clark plans to be back. He’s just a freshman. But he was humbled a bit at the Iowa High School State Wrestling Championships on Thursday.

Clark lost both of his matches by fall and had horrible luck to boot.

“He’s a freshman in the bracket so he didn’t have a lot of criteria in the seeding,” PCM head wrestling coach Jeff Nicholson said. “He got the No. 1 kid out of the chute. We kind of thought we’d have the West Delaware kid in the next match. I think we matched up better with him.”

Unfortunately for Clark, West Delaware’s Cameron Geuther upset Class 2A No. 10 Skyler Young in his first-round match.

That put Clark up against Young in his consolation elimination match and Young caught the Mustang freshman with an under hook and ended the match in 18 seconds. It was a rematch of their battle at the district tournament the weekend prior.

“We wrestled a great match with the Eddyville kid at districts,” Nicholson said. “Kaden just got caught in an under hook with his head down and put him to his back. You have to weather the storm with that kid. If you can get through the first minute or minute and a half, it gets easier.”

Kaden Clark (ScottFairbairn)

Clark’s first-round opponent was top-ranked Gage Marty of Solon. Marty won that match by fall in 1:17. Marty finished his season 48-3 and lost in the championship bout.

Young’s season ended at 33-8 after he was defeated in his elimination match following the Clark win.

As for Clark (23-19), Nicholson expects him to only get better with three years left in his prep career.

“He moves well for a heavyweight. He does moves that heavyweights don’t do,” Nicholson said. “He just needs to get a little bit stronger. He’ll get stronger this summer and he’ll put in some time on the mat and that will help, too.

“I look forward to him coming in next year and being a kid who doesn’t lose too many matches and is probably in the rankings before the season is out. Hopefully we’ll get him back down here next year and bring a few of his teammates with him.”