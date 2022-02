If you live in an area where temperatures dip below the freezing point, it's important to prepare for cold weather and take preventive steps to keep your pipes from bursting. Burst pipes are not only frustrating, but they're also expensive. Depending on the severity of the problem, unfreezing and fixing burst pipes can cost more than $1,000. Fortunately, there are several simple strategies you can adopt to avoid this issue. Below, we've included six tips to help your pipes stay freeze-free this winter.

