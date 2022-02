When the Brooklyn Nets acquired Ben Simmons from the Philadelphia 76ers, they knew there would be some obstacles to overcome to get him out on the floor. Simmons has yet to play a game in the 2021-22 season as he is going through mental health problems. The 25-year old 3-time All-Star requested his trade from the Sixers in the offseason after a tumultuous summer and he even held out until the team’s third preseason game, against the Nets, and he then claimed he was not mentally ready to return to the floor and he didn’t play in any games for Philadelphia.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO